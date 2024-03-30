Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,461,600 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,616.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance
OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $37.27.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
