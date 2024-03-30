Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 229.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Sonic GP LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,898,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,250,012 shares during the period.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

