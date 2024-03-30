Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.