Alight (NYSE:ALIT) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Alight has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.41 billion 1.63 -$345.00 million ($0.55) -17.91 American Well $259.05 million 0.91 -$675.16 million ($2.40) -0.34

This table compares Alight and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alight has higher revenue and earnings than American Well. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alight and American Well, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 7 0 3.00 American Well 0 1 0 0 2.00

Alight currently has a consensus target price of $12.71, suggesting a potential upside of 29.08%. American Well has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.86%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Alight.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -7.80% 5.09% 2.30% American Well -260.63% -40.19% -33.28%

Summary

Alight beats American Well on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members. It provides Carepoint devices comprising carts, peripherals, tablets, and TVs, which serve as digital access points in clinical settings. In addition, the company offers Amwell Medical Group network services consisting of primary and urgent care, behavioral health therapy, acute psychiatry, lactation counseling, and nutrition services. Further, it provides professional services to facilitate implementation, workflow design, systems integration, and service expansion for its products, as well as patient and provider engagement services. The company sells its products through field sales professionals, channel partners, and value-added resellers. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

