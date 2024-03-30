Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 108.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 35.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

