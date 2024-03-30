Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $190.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $158.00. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $173.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.61. Allstate has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,519,000 after purchasing an additional 104,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

