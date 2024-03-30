Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,500 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the February 29th total of 1,945,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Alpha Services and Stock Performance
Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.