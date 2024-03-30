Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,500 shares, a growth of 141.1% from the February 29th total of 1,945,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Alpha Services and Stock Performance

Shares of ALBKF opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.83.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.