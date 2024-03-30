Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) versus Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM) Critical Review

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alphabet and Global Mofy Metaverse, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 0 5 0 3.00 Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet presently has a consensus target price of $146.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.89%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $307.39 billion 6.16 $73.80 billion $5.80 26.25 Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alphabet and Global Mofy Metaverse’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Global Mofy Metaverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 24.01% 27.22% 19.02% Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alphabet beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

