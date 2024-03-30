AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlphaVest Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMV. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,701,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

ATMV stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

About AlphaVest Acquisition

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

