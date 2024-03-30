Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives $38.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 604.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $76,810,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

