Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Down 5.5%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.