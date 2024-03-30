Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

AMCR opened at $9.51 on Friday. Amcor has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $63,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $116,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

