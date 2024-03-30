AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Price Performance

AMMX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. AmeraMex International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

About AmeraMex International

Featured Stories

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

