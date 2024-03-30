AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Price Performance
AMMX stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. AmeraMex International has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
About AmeraMex International
