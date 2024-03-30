American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in March

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

American Aires Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of American Aires stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. American Aires has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.31.

Get American Aires alerts:

American Aires Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and implementation of innovative technology solutions that restructure and transform electromagnetic field haze into biologically-compatible form in Canada. Its products include the Lifetune One, which reduce the effects of electromagnetic radiation emitted by data-transmitting electronics, such as cell phones, wireless earpieces, wireless headsets, laptops, monitors, baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers, and others; and the Lifetune Flex, a versatile and resilient solution for customizable protection.

Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.