American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMWD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.