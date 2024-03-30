Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

COLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

COLD stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,676,000 after buying an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,852,000 after buying an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.