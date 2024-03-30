Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 79,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,089,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $100,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,647 shares of company stock worth $3,283,723. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 318,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.