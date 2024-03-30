Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $765,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.73% of the company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
