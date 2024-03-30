Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.41. 3,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 2,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.84.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
