AMS Capital Ltda Boosts Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

AMS Capital Ltda increased its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,760 shares during the quarter. NU accounts for approximately 1.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in NU were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NU by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,703,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NU by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525,819 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after acquiring an additional 35,079,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NU by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,556,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863,281 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NU by 647.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,554,011 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. UBS Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

