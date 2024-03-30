AMS Capital Ltda Purchases 4,839 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

AMS Capital Ltda boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after acquiring an additional 371,721 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after acquiring an additional 127,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,073,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,748 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.92.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.