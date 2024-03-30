AMS Capital Ltda Sells 3,493 Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. VTEX comprises 1.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.25% of VTEX worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in VTEX during the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VTEX by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTEX. UBS Group upped their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

VTEX Stock Down 0.6 %

VTEX stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 1.42. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX Profile

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

