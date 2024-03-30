Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the February 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.15.
About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.