Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the February 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.15.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

