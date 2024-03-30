Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ABOS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.01 and a quick ratio of 35.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 15,200 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $52,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,622.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek M. Meisner sold 8,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $31,086.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,857.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $110,136 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

