Analysts Issue Forecasts for BankUnited, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $28.00 on Thursday. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,064,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,465,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,782,000 after acquiring an additional 660,759 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,459,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 513,342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

