Analysts Offer Predictions for Equillium, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Equillium in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Equillium from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Equillium Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Equillium has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $81.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Equillium during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Equillium by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

