Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunome, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Immunome in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.21). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Immunome stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunome by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,740,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,697 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Immunome by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,051,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 877,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

