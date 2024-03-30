Analysts Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target at $11.60

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Amprius Technologies news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $666,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock worth $1,651,116. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 241,384 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $234.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.89.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

