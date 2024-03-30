Analysts Set Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) PT at $41.25

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,981.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,987. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.