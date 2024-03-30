Analysts Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Target Price at C$13.75

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVO opened at C$10.28 on Wednesday. Coveo Solutions has a 1 year low of C$6.02 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.20. The firm has a market cap of C$548.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$43.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.26 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

