Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $75.80

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.80.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,378,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,448,000 after buying an additional 83,219 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,755,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,256,000 after purchasing an additional 446,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,812,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

