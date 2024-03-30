Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Target Price at C$10.72

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.72.

DNTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

TSE DNTL opened at C$6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$5.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

