Analysts Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price at $15.00

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

