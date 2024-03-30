Analysts Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $193.83

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.83.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $244,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST opened at $172.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.14.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.20%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

