Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $31.31

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 12.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

