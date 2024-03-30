Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Target Price at $22.60

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 70.77%.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.