Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.22) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.24) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.59) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.51).
Anglo American Stock Up 1.5 %
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 42,222.22%.
Insider Transactions at Anglo American
In other Anglo American news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($21.95), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($537,080.49). Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
