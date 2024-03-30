Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading Down 1.4%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $170.51 and last traded at $170.80. 19,347,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 61,185,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day moving average is $182.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

