Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,563.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

See Also

