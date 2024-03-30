Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a market cap of $26.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

