Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 64.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AQST. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.26 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 2.85. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,525.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $688,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 388,017 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

