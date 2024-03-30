ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

ARX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.27.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$24.15 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.83 and a one year high of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of C$1.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.