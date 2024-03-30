argenx SE to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $33.82 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARGX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.74.

argenx Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $393.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 1.6% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.