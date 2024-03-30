Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Trading Up 4.5%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.47. 183,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,060,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 91,356 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 192.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 159,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.