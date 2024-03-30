Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at $489,329,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00.
- On Friday, March 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00.
- On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58.
- On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.
- On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET stock opened at $289.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.