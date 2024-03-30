Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,800 shares in the company, valued at $489,329,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $289.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.89 and a 200-day moving average of $233.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

