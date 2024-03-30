Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 29th total of 863,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Solar Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ascent Solar Technologies stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.88% of Ascent Solar Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Ascent Solar Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.96. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc, a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Featured Stories

