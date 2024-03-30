Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Ascentage Pharma Group International (OTCMKTS:ASPHF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Ascentage Pharma Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascentage Pharma Group International, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV), and age-related diseases in the United States and Mainland China. Its primary product HQP1351, a BCR-ABL inhibitor targeting BCR-ABL mutants, including those with the T315I mutation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascentage Pharma Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.