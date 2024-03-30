ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Update

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 991,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $970.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $929.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.