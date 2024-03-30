Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Performance

Shares of Aspen Pharmacare stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

