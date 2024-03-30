Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Short Interest Down 30.3% in March

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the February 29th total of 33,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of Asset Entities stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Asset Entities has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asset Entities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asset Entities in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

